PHOTOS: Archaeological dig at Camp Security
Assistant Archaeologist John Crawmer, of Thomasville,
Assistant Archaeologist John Crawmer, of Thomasville, returns the wine bottle bottom, one of the many artifacts found thus far, to it's bag during Friends of Camp Security's archaeological dig at the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Clockwise from top, a quartz lithic, a heat-tempered
Clockwise from top, a quartz lithic, a heat-tempered jasper lithic, German pottery, a wine bottle base, French musket flint and a brass buckle are some of the artifacts found thus far during Friends of Camp Security's archaeological dig at the site of the Revolutionary War-era prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Experienced digger and volunteer Diane Rice, of Mount
Experienced digger and volunteer Diane Rice, of Mount Joy in Lancaster County, sifts through dirt during a Friends of Camp Security archaeological dig on the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Assistant Archaeologist John Crawmer, of Thomasville,
Assistant Archaeologist John Crawmer, of Thomasville, holds a piece of eighteenth century German pottery, just one of the many artifacts found thus far during Friends of Camp Security's archaeological dig at the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Assistant Archaeologist John Crawmer, of Thomasville,
Assistant Archaeologist John Crawmer, of Thomasville, holds a quartz lithic, just one of the many artifacts found thus far during Friends of Camp Security's archaeological dig at the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Assistant Archaeologist John Crawmer, of Thomasville,
Assistant Archaeologist John Crawmer, of Thomasville, measures the next extension to the trench being dug by Friends of Camp Security during an archaeological dig on the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Volunteers with Friends of Camp Security work during
Volunteers with Friends of Camp Security work during an archaeological dig on the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Senior Archaeologist Steve Warfel, left, of Friends
Senior Archaeologist Steve Warfel, left, of Friends of Camp Security, documents progress during an archaeological dig on the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Friends of Camp Security volunteer Craig Lendis, of
Friends of Camp Security volunteer Craig Lendis, of Red Lion, shovels dirt from a trench during the organization's archaeological dig at the site of the Revolutionary War-era prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Friends of Camp Security Volunteer Andy Miller, of
Friends of Camp Security Volunteer Andy Miller, of York Township, shovels dirt from a trench during a Fiends of Security Camp archaeological dig at the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Experienced digger and volunteer Diane Rice, of Mount
Experienced digger and volunteer Diane Rice, of Mount Joy in Lancaster County, sifts through dirt during a Friends of Camp Security archaeological dig on the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Assistant archaeologist John Crawmer, of Thomasville,
Assistant archaeologist John Crawmer, of Thomasville, holds a piece of French musket flint, just one of the many artifacts found thus far during Friends of Camp Security's archaeological dig at the former site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Friends of Camp Security Volunteer Andy Miller, of
Friends of Camp Security Volunteer Andy Miller, of York Township, sifts through the top layer of earth gathered from the trench during a Friends of Security Camp archaeological dig at the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Senior archaeologist Steve Warfel, left, of Friends
Senior archaeologist Steve Warfel, left, of Friends of Camp Security, instructs volunteer Matt Oberdick, of Springettsbury Township, during an archaeological dig on the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Experienced digger and volunteer Diane Rice, of Mount
Experienced digger and volunteer Diane Rice, of Mount Joy in Lancaster County, sifts through dirt during a Friends of Security Camp archaeological dig on the undeveloped site of the Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    An archaeological dig conducted over the coming months by Friends of Camp Security aims to determine if the location of a Revolutionary-era war camp has been found.

    Last year, nine anomalies were discovered during a preliminary investigation by Shippensburg University that are "indicative" of a trench that could reveal the camp site, researchers said.

    "I'm cautiously optimistic," said John Crawmer, the lead archaeologist with Camp Security. "These things are not guaranteed until we go into the field and test them."

    Site preparations will begin toward the end of July, with a starting date for the dig slated for Aug. 5. Excavations are expected to continue through Sept. 6, said Carol Tanzola, the president of Camp Security.

    Camp Security Park, a Revolutionary War-era prisoner of war camp in Springettsbury Township, will be the site of a new geophysical study. Friends of Camp Security in partnership with Shippensburg University hope to find evidence of a stockade trench. The York Dispatch

    To help fund this year's dig efforts, Camp Security received a grant for $6,400 from the National Trust Battlefield Fund,

    The estimated total budget for the project is $21,400, Tanzola said. 

    Crawmer said researchers could lock in on the site and begin excavating should they find a trench. 

    "I'm really excited for the Friends of Camp Security to get back into the field," Crawmer said. "Its been a few years. I'm really excited for the possibility of confirming the location of the camp." 

    — Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

