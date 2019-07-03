An archaeological dig conducted over the coming months by Friends of Camp Security aims to determine if the location of a Revolutionary-era war camp has been found.

Last year, nine anomalies were discovered during a preliminary investigation by Shippensburg University that are "indicative" of a trench that could reveal the camp site, researchers said.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," said John Crawmer, the lead archaeologist with Camp Security. "These things are not guaranteed until we go into the field and test them."

Site preparations will begin toward the end of July, with a starting date for the dig slated for Aug. 5. Excavations are expected to continue through Sept. 6, said Carol Tanzola, the president of Camp Security.

To help fund this year's dig efforts, Camp Security received a grant for $6,400 from the National Trust Battlefield Fund,

The estimated total budget for the project is $21,400, Tanzola said.

Crawmer said researchers could lock in on the site and begin excavating should they find a trench.

"I'm really excited for the Friends of Camp Security to get back into the field," Crawmer said. "Its been a few years. I'm really excited for the possibility of confirming the location of the camp."

