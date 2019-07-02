Buy Photo Construction is at a standstill on property at Eastern Boulevard and South Royal Street in Springettsbury Township, Friday, June 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A telephone pole has held up a construction project in Springettsbury Township that has frustrated nearby property owners, township officials said.

The pole, owned by Verizon, is blocking access to the property's stormwater management system, officials said. It must be relocated in order to finish construction at the Eastern Boulevard and South Royal Street duplex project.

It was scheduled to be moved on Friday, June 21, by Verizon. As of Tuesday, July 2, it has not been moved, said township Manager Ben Marchant.

Andy Kagen, an attorney representing developer Eastern Boulevard LLC, previously said he was expecting the project to resume after July 4.

At the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, June 27, Jessica Fieldhouse, the director of community development, said she put in a call to Verizon regarding the pole, but has not heard back.

A spokesperson for Verizon said Tuesday that the company is looking into the issue.

The project, which began more than 18 months ago, ran into issues with financing and construction which delayed progression.

The construction permit also expired, though the developers cannot reapply for a new one until the telephone pole gets moved.

"Once they get the permit, the clock starts," said Marchant.

On Thursday, several locals expressed frustration about the duplex project. The site has overgrown weeds, squatters and an unidentified person dumping refuse materials onto the project site, residents said.

One Springettsbury Township resident, Dana Alwine, expressed concerns to the board regarding "rotting equipment" currently at the site.

"We will stay on top of it. If it's an inoperable vehicle, we'll make sure it's removed. If it's trash, we'll make sure that it's removed," Fieldhouse said. "If it's construction vehicles that are pertinent to the ongoing construction of the building permit, I think they can have it remain there."

