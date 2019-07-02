Severe thunderstorm warning issued for York County
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for York County by the National Weather Service.
Expected hazards include 60 mph winds and nickel-sized hail, which could impact trees and roofs, according to a report.
The warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.
