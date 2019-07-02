Local obituaries for Tuesday, July 2
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Beaverson, Miriam
Brickner, Grace
Douglas, Arlene
Grove, Jerry
Hevner, Deloris
Keagel, Lois
Kelley, Clifford
Laughman, Arlene
Pitchford, David
Potter, Frank
Slaugh, Mary
Spenard, Richard
Strack, Doris
Suder, Dorothy
Trantham, Barbara
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/02/local-obituaries-tuesday-july-2/1622266001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.