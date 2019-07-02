Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A motorcyclist from Lancaster County died 15 days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Hopewell Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jaime McComsey, 59, of Denver, died Sunday, June 30, at York Hospital, according to a release.

McComsey lost control of his vehicle about 4:18 p.m. June 15 at the intersection of College Avenue and Hollow Road, after he braked for another motorcycle that ran off the road. The other motorcycle returned to the road and into McComsey's path.

Three motorcycles and one car were ultimately involved in the crash.

McComsey was not wearing a helmet at the time of of crash. He was transported to York Hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

State police investigated the wreck. There will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/02/lancaster-county-man-dies-15-days-later-after-hopewell-twp-crash/1633416001/