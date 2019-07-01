LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Welcome to Monday!

Today's weather is going to be hot and sunny. The temperature ranges from a high of 86 and a low of 62, with around 65% humidity. Looking at the week ahead, today is the day to be outside, with scattered clouds and thunderstorms on the horizon. 

What's new?

A curfew for minors will be enforced by York City police — find out the details. 

In racing, Chad Trout, a Dover native, won at the Lincoln Speedway on Saturday. 

The 17th Riverfest in Wrightsville took place on Sunday — see the pictures

Even though Congress passed a bill to improve border security, Trump said "mass" deportations are still the plan. 

A former Penn State football player died at 37 years old. 

Lobsters are moving north, which questions the future of the industry in New England.

As Pride month comes to a close, let's look at what happened

In wrestling, Stewartstown's Tiffani Baublitz was given a title of honor

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced run against U.S Rep. Scott Perry on Sunday for the 2020 Congress.

A 68-year-old York County man who scammed the government isn't going to prison but is obligated to pay all $30,000 back.

PHOTOS: Mixed martial arts competition in York City
Minelis Caban, 13, with Red Dragon Karate based in Reading, presents forms as regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. The competition host, Felicia Dennis, owner of Felicia's Tae Kwon Do Karate Studio, offers free Taekwondo classes to children ages 4-17 at the center Monday thru Thursday. For more information, e-mail Felicia at FeliciasTKO@yahoo.com. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jesus Arroyo, 15, left, with Washington Martial Arts, and Joseph Aponte, 17, with Red Dragon Karate, both based in Reading, spar as regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Luis Perez-Hernandez, 14, with Red Dragon Karate based in Reading, presents forms as regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Liam Williams, 13, with West Shore Academy of Martial Arts based in Camp Hill, presents forms as regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Elijah Sloane, 19, with Red Dragon Karate based in Reading, presents forms as regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Grandmaster Carlos Fuentes, left, spars with Valentin Nunez, 10, of McCormick Karate Academy based in Jennersville, as regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Judges communicate their scores as regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Liam Williams, 13, with West Shore Academy of Martial Arts based in Camp Hill, presents forms as regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Minelis Caban, 13, with Red Dragon Karate based in Reading, presents forms as regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, organizers Grandmaster Carlos Fuentes, assistant instructor Jaylin Vega, Grandmaster Joe Hopkins and Felicia Dennis, owner of Felicia's Tae Kwon Do Karate Studio, pose for a photo as regional athletes compete during the Battle of York with Team Legacy Open Martial Arts Competition at the Championship Community Center in York City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dennis offers free Taekwondo classes to children ages 4-17 at the center Monday thru Thursday at 4 p.m. Grandmaster Hopkins was promoted to ninth degree black belt at the event. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City hosted a mixed martial arts competition on Saturday. 

    Fifty years after the first moon landing, NASA plans to send the first woman. 

    York County gets a new boys' basketball coach. 

    President Donald Trump became the first U.S. leader to go to North Korea on Sunday. 

    State Democrats say there's enough money for more to be budgeted for higher education.

    In baseball, Manchester beat Pleasureville on Sunday. 

    Pennsylvania prepares to start its own health care insurance to save citizens money.

    What did I miss?

    An activism group has targeted a Pennsylvania dairy farm, again. 

    A 56-year-old woman has avoided prison for being involved in the death of a West Manheim Township woman three years ago. 

    The Coatsville quarterback committed to Villanova on Thursday.

    A Florida man is suing Ski Roundtop, and the Supreme Court is hearing the case. 

    A 39-year-old Fairview Township man was sentenced to at least eight years in prison for a drinking and driving accident that killed one and injured another in 2015.

    The Supreme Court decides not to address gerrymandering, which forces the states to take control of their own lines. 

