Today's weather is going to be hot and sunny. The temperature ranges from a high of 86 and a low of 62, with around 65% humidity. Looking at the week ahead, today is the day to be outside, with scattered clouds and thunderstorms on the horizon.

A curfew for minors will be enforced by York City police — find out the details.

Chad Trout (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF CHADTROUTRACING.COM)

In racing, Chad Trout, a Dover native, won at the Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Buy Photo Fires are lit on three of the piers of the old Columbia-Wrightsville bridge during the 17th annual Riverfest sponsored by Rivertown PA USA, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Union troops retreating from York burned the bridge to keep Confederate troops from reaching Philadelphia during the Civil War in 1863. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The 17th Riverfest in Wrightsville took place on Sunday — see the pictures.

Even though Congress passed a bill to improve border security, Trump said "mass" deportations are still the plan.

Mike Gasparato (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF GOFUNDME)

A former Penn State football player died at 37 years old.

A marine biologist holds a young lobster on Friendship Long Island, Maine, in 2016. Data released for 2018 show an uptick of baby lobsters off some parts of Canada, while numbers are dwindling off the New England coast. (Photo: AP file photo)

Lobsters are moving north, which questions the future of the industry in New England.

Thousands participate in the LBGTQ Pride march Sunday in New York. (Photo: The Associated Press)

As Pride month comes to a close, let's look at what happened.

Stewartstown's Tiffani Baublitz stands atop the victory podium after winning the 69-kilogram (152-pound) title at the Cadet Pan American Championships in Mexico over the weekend. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

In wrestling, Stewartstown's Tiffani Baublitz was given a title of honor.

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced run against U.S Rep. Scott Perry on Sunday for the 2020 Congress.

A 68-year-old York County man who scammed the government isn't going to prison but is obligated to pay all $30,000 back.

York City hosted a mixed martial arts competition on Saturday.

Fifty years after the first moon landing, NASA plans to send the first woman.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk together at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, in North Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Photo: Susan Walsh / AP)

York County gets a new boys' basketball coach.

President Donald Trump became the first U.S. leader to go to North Korea on Sunday.

State Democrats say there's enough money for more to be budgeted for higher education.

In baseball, Manchester beat Pleasureville on Sunday.

Pennsylvania prepares to start its own health care insurance to save citizens money.

An activism group has targeted a Pennsylvania dairy farm, again.

A 56-year-old woman has avoided prison for being involved in the death of a West Manheim Township woman three years ago.

The Coatsville quarterback committed to Villanova on Thursday.

A Florida man is suing Ski Roundtop, and the Supreme Court is hearing the case.

A 39-year-old Fairview Township man was sentenced to at least eight years in prison for a drinking and driving accident that killed one and injured another in 2015.

The Supreme Court decides not to address gerrymandering, which forces the states to take control of their own lines.

