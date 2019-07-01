. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or noncompliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments noncompliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 18 through June 27:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

La Esquina Deli & Grocery, York City - Inspected June 19, 2019

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Food product is not labeled with the common name of the food, in cooling unit.

o Observed drinks stored directly on the floor in dry storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Observed dirty door glides to sight and touch. Underneath all cooking equipment is dirty.

o Food was held at 60°F, in the deli area, rather than 41°F or below as required. All foods discarded.

o Milk in the Turkey Hill cooler was held at 58°F rather than 41°F or below as required. Discarded.

o The facility has posted a Food Employee Certification of a person who is not immediately accessible at all hours of operation which makes this person unable to be the person in charge.

o Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink.

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

o Damage to door gasket in turkey hill cooler unit.

o Observed damage to floor- not easily cleanable.

o Restroom window has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

o Food facility inspection indicates evidence of roach activity in all areas, but facility does not have a pest control program.

o A chemical bottle was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the dry storage area.

o Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Caeser’s Wings, Pizza & Subs, York City - Inspected June 20, 2019

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Crab soup and other foods in the walk-in cooling unit area stored open with no covering. Observed uncovered foods in the freezing units.

o Food storage containers, in the prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food above stove.

o Scoop for Italian ice observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

o Observed drinks at the front of the facility stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed food in the walk-in cooling unit stored on the ground and not 6 inches off the ground as required.

o Deli slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Interior of microwave observed dirty to sight & touch. Observed dirty food-contact ends of utensils stored with clean utensils.

o Manual can opener blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed the drip tray at stove dirty. Observed outer areas of the prep cooling unit dirty to sight and touch. Observed the outer areas of food containers dirty. Bottom area of the Beverage Air cooling unit has accumulation of food debris. Observed the stainless steel storage racks dirty to sight and touch with food debris and grease build up. Observed accumulation of grease behind all cooking equipment. Observed residue on the back of soda machine. Dirty bottom of Italian ice freezer.

o Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

o Wall in the storage area, has a hole, and in need of repair.

o Ceiling tiles missing in the seating area and need replaced.

o Cabinet in the seating area has a broken bottom area.

o Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the prep area.

o Observed inside the walk-in cooling unit an accumulation of static dust on fan vents emitting dust into the air.

o Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

o Observed cardboard being used as a liner for the sauces.

o The hand wash sink in the prep area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use.

o Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity, observed mice droppings throughout the facility, but facility does have a pest control program.

Mary Jane’s Restaurant, West Manchester Township - Inspected June 21, 2019

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed sides, top and bottom areas of fryers and grill (cooking equipment) with encrusted grease and soil accumulation and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed shelving underneath grill located on cook’s line with an large accumulation of encrusted grease, dirt and food residue on non-food contact surfaces and in need of cleaning.

o Observed rear prep area top/bottom shelving, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude a large accumulation of dirt, old food and soil.

o Entrance double doors located of the food facility has a gap (bottom area of weather strip) and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

o Microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations. Observed microwave unit located on cook’s line is rusty/chipping/pealing and in need of repair or replaced.

o Observed lights shield over-top of dish room area is cracked/chipped/broken and needs to be replaced at this time.

o Observed rear area hood system having old food splash and encrusted grease accumulation and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Split/broken rubber door gaskets observed on the upright Frigidaire freezer unit.

o Can opener and several (4) knives, a food contact surface, was observed to have old encrusted food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed numerous pans (black and flat) a food contact surface, having old food debris in and around the surfaces of the pans at the time of inspection.

o Observed flooring inside of walk-in cooler and freezer dirty with trash, liquid spills and old food debris and in need of immediate cleaning.

o Observed the entire rear prep and cooks line flooring of the food facility is extremely dirty with grease, dirt, old food, trash and dust debris, and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed floor drain within ware washing area and PVC piping underneath all sink units is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o Observed flooring underneath mechanical ware washing unit of the food facility is extremely dirty with dust, old trash and food debris, and in need of cleaning at this time.

IN COMPLIANCE:

Inspected June 18, 2019

o Giant, Penn Township

o American Legion Post, Hanover

Inspected June 19, 2019

o Rutter’s, Stewartstown

o Rite Aid, Hopewell Township

o Haar’s Inc., Carroll Township

o Haar’s Drive-In Theatre, Carroll Township

o A-Chinatown Express Inc., York City

Inspected June 20, 2019

o The Pit Shack, Hopewell Township

o Rivas Deli & Grocery, York City

o Pretzel Lady, Penn Township

o J.R.’s Fresh Cut Fries, York City

Inspected June 22, 2019

o Watson Farm (operating at Delta Fair Grounds), Peach Bottom Township

o South County Brewing Co., Fawn Grove

Inspected June 24, 2019

o Sal’s Pizza & Subs, Penn Township

o Pizza Hut, Penn Township

Inspected June 25, 2019

o Subway, East Manchester Township

o St. Paul U.M. Church, East Manchester Township

o Manchester Café, East Manchester Township

o Camp Cann-Edi-On, Conewago Township

o Brogue Beverage, Chanceford Township

o Airville Vol. Fire Co. Aux., Lower Chanceford Township

Inspected June 27, 2019

o Skytop Pizza and Grill, Dover Township

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/01/latest-york-county-food-inspections-three-out-compliance/1617159001/