Buy Photo Alex Sentz, 2, of Red Lion, reacts to fireworks he watched from the parking lot at Red Lion High School Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The fireworks were being set off from an athletic field at the nearby junior high school. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Skies in York County will be lighting up red, white and blue this week to celebrate the Fourth of July. Here's where to see fireworks shows, parades and other events in York:

Tuesday, July 2: A fireworks show is happening at 9 p.m. at Fairmount Park, 108 Boundary Ave., Red Lion.

Wednesday, July 3: Grace Baptist Church, 780 Woodland Ave., Lewisberry, is hosting a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. A fair with face painting and kids games will begin at 7 p.m. This event is free to the public.

Thursday, July 4: From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., York Revolution will be co-hosting July4York with Eventive and York Traditions Bank at PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way. Lancaster-based band Big Boy Brass will be playing jazz music, and activities such as rock climbing and face painting will take place. A fireworks show is set for 9:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.

Thursday, July 4: A fireworks show will be taking place at 9:15 p.m. at the Jacobus Community Park, 18 S. Main St. In addition to the show, there will be community events throughout the day, including a children's parade at 9:15 a.m. and a pie-baking contest at 8:30 a.m. For a full agenda, visit the Jacobus website.

Buy Photo Revs employee Debbie Pflaum, left, and Barbara Kroner, of Shrewsbury, pose with their light-up glasses during Fourth of July at PeoplesBank Park, Tuesday July 4, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Thursday, July 4: Wrightsville will host a Fourth of July Celebration with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at the John Wright Building Area. Before the show, events will take place throughout the day, including a pet show at 1 p.m. and a hoops contest at 1:30 p.m. For a full agenda, visit the Wrightsville website.

Thursday, July 4: A fireworks display is happening at 9:30 p.m. at Moul Field, 403 Moul Ave., in Hanover. A 10K run, kickball tournament and a home run derby will precede the fireworks show, among other events. For a full agenda, visit the Hanover Borough Recreation Facebook page.

Thursday, July 4: An Independence Day Service will be held at 10 a.m. at the St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. Live music will be played by First Capital Brass.

Sunday, July 7: Springettsbury Township Park,1501 Mount Zion Road, will be hosting a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The Big House Band is performing at 7 p.m. as part of the township's summer concert series. Free.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/01/independence-day-2019-where-see-fireworks-york-county/1612198001/