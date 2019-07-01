Nick Aldinger, an EMT and volunteer firefighter for Eagle Fire Co. in Mount Wolf, is battling serious medical issues in the hospital. Eagle Fire Co. is hosting a benefit dinner Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

The first-responder community in Mount Wolf is coming together to help one of its own who is in the hospital battling serious medical issues.

Eagle Fire Co. in Mount Wolf is hosting a benefit dinner Tuesday, July 2, for Nick Aldinger, an EMT and volunteer firefighter.

"Nick is probably one of the biggest-hearted people you will ever meet," said Brett Worrell, 37, of Carlisle, a longtime friend of Aldinger. "It doesn’t matter if it’s the darkest of times. You can count on him to try to lighten the mood and bring a smile to your face."

Details about Aldinger's medical condition were not available, but online posts from the fire company state Aldinger, 36, is "battling for his life" and that he was in the intensive care unit last week.

"We need him to get better," Worrell said. "He’s still got a lot of life to live."

When Aldinger was studying to become an EMT, he was focused and determined, said Nick Davis, 26, a friend and former co-worker of Aldinger.

Davis said that when Aldinger received his certification and began working as an EMT trainee, he was already so knowledgeable and prepared that Davis, a senior EMT in the same ambulance, rarely had to jump in or assist.

"Pray and keep him in your thoughts and prayers," Davis said. "He’s done so much for the people, not only in the East Manchester area but York as a whole."

Aldinger loves to make people laugh and has a smile that can light up a room, Davis said.

One of Aldinger's favorite country music artists, Luke Combs, responded with an encouraging message and complimentary concert tickets after someone close to Aldinger reached out to Combs on Facebook.

"Nick, buddy! Hang in there pal because I’ve got tickets waiting on you with your name on them once you get better!! Stay strong my friend, and I’ll see you soon!!!" Combs wrote.

Hamburgers, hot dogs and pizza will be served at the benefit in exchange for a donation of any amount for Aldinger and his family.

If you go: The benefit dinner for Nick Aldinger will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Eagle Fire Co., 54 Center St. in Mount Wolf.

More: Eagle Fire Co. blames E. Manchester for funding problems

More: East Manchester Twp releases funds for Eagle Fire Co. truck payment

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/01/eagle-fire-co-hosts-benefit-firefighter-battling-medical-issues/1617506001/