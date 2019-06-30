Buy Photo York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks while York County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Barker, left, and York County Commission Doug Hoke listen before the Walk To Raise Awareness About Mental Health in York City Monday, May 6, 2019. The York County System of Care in collaboration with York County Human Services sponsored the walk during Mental Health Awareness Month. Area business and organizations will be displaying green lighting through May 12th to show support. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York City Police Department is enforcing the city's curfew for minors, Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

Between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., minors who are seen outside could receive a citation unless they are accompanied by a guardian, said Helfrich in a Facebook post Saturday.

"This is being done for the protection of our young people," Helfrich said in the post. "Over the past three years, many of our victims of crime have been minors, as well as many of the perpetrators of the crimes."

There are a few exceptions to the curfew rule, such as a minor attending an activity sponsored by school, a religious or nonprofit organization or the government and a minor who is supervised by adults.

Other exceptions include if a minor is employed and working during curfew hours or if a minor is operating a vehicle and possesses a valid senior driver's license.

Additionally, if a minor is traveling directly from their place of employment to their home or is on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces, they will not receive a citation.

Helfrich said there is no definition for a guardian in the ordinance, and he will likely be introducing legislation to clear that up on July 16.

"My current opinion is that it should be legal guardians only, as I am concerned about older siblings influencing younger siblings into criminal behavior. However, I am open to any other arguments and opinions on this," he said.

Until there is clarification, any family member 18 or older living in the same household will be considered a guardian for minors who are out after curfew, he said.

The curfew rule was first enacted by York City Council in 2008.

