Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

PHILADELPHIA – Police say a 9-year-old girl was critically injured when she found and lit fireworks inside a northeast Philadelphia home.

Police say one device, possibly an M80, exploded in the girl’s hand in the Kensington residence shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

She was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police said the police special victims unit was notified, and the bomb squad was heading to the scene to check the property for more fireworks.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/30/girl-critically-injured-lighting-firework-home/39641747/