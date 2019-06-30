LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Felicia Vega and Colton Reynolds: of York, June 26, a daughter.

Elizabeth Schmitt and Joel Swisher: of York, June 26, a daughter.

Emily Seitz and Mathew Moore: of York, June 26, twin sons.

Tiffany (Bortner) and James Langkam: of Hanover, June 27, a son.

Bonnie and Matthew Small: of York, June 27, a daughter.

Jessica (Bice) and Ryan Waite: of York, June 27, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/30/births-monday-july-1/1613270001/