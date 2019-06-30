Births for Monday, July 1
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Felicia Vega and Colton Reynolds: of York, June 26, a daughter.
Elizabeth Schmitt and Joel Swisher: of York, June 26, a daughter.
Emily Seitz and Mathew Moore: of York, June 26, twin sons.
Tiffany (Bortner) and James Langkam: of Hanover, June 27, a son.
Bonnie and Matthew Small: of York, June 27, a daughter.
Jessica (Bice) and Ryan Waite: of York, June 27, a son.
