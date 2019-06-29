Severe thunderstorms possible, National Weather Service says
The National Weather Service issued a severe weather watch Saturday for a large swath of Pennsylvania until 7 p.m.
The thunderstorm watch is in effect in more than three dozen counties, including York and Lancaster counties.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for communities near State College and Williamsport.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/29/severe-thunderstorms-possible-national-weather-service-says/1605974001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.