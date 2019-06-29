Buy Photo thunderstorm logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The National Weather Service issued a severe weather watch Saturday for a large swath of Pennsylvania until 7 p.m.

The thunderstorm watch is in effect in more than three dozen counties, including York and Lancaster counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for communities near State College and Williamsport.

