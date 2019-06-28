Buy Photo Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf appears with York County Economic Alliance CEO Kevin Schreiber, left, and York City Commissioner Henry Nixon at the York Fairgrounds Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Wolf's stop was part of his tour across the commonwealth to stump for "Restore Pennsylvania," a $4.5 billion infrastructure plan. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

HARRISBURG – Legislation that makes up a $34 billion compromise state budget package is on its way to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf after the Pennsylvania House wrapped up work with a flurry of votes.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted early Friday to approve a critical education bill that had stalled the night before.

Wolf’s office says he’ll be signing bills later Friday, although it’s unclear whether he plans to veto anything.

House business had ground to a halt late Thursday.

Some Republicans were against a provision to lower children’s mandatory start of school from age 8 to 6. That measure is in the bill that was sent to Wolf.

Democrats wanted legislation designed to foster career and technical education. Those provisions were amended into legislation the House sent to the Senate.

