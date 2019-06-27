Spring Garden Township to break ground on new municipal complex
Spring Garden Township will break ground for a new municipal facility.
The ceremony, taking place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, will be held at 340 Tri Hill Rd. across from the Spring Garden Township Police Department.
"The township is excited for the new project," said Marcy Krum-Tinsley, township manager.
The new municipal complex will feature a single-story design that will house administrative and police department services.
The complex will also include recreational facilities accommodating a basketball court, playground and pavilion, according to a press release.
The project is estimated to take 18 months.
Total estimated construction costs are estimated at $8 million, according to meeting minutes from Spring Garden's May 29 board meeting.
