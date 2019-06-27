Spring Garden Twp Option 1 (Photo: Submitted)

Spring Garden Township will break ground for a new municipal facility.

The ceremony, taking place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, will be held at 340 Tri Hill Rd. across from the Spring Garden Township Police Department.

"The township is excited for the new project," said Marcy Krum-Tinsley, township manager.

The new municipal complex will feature a single-story design that will house administrative and police department services.

The complex will also include recreational facilities accommodating a basketball court, playground and pavilion, according to a press release.

The project is estimated to take 18 months.

Total estimated construction costs are estimated at $8 million, according to meeting minutes from Spring Garden's May 29 board meeting.

