Former state Rep. Steve Stetler, more than five years since being convicted on public corruption charges, will receive a new trial. (Photo: File photo)

Former state Rep. Stephen Stetler pleaded no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of violating state campaign finance laws, two years after winning a retrial in the case.

The state Attorney General Office announced the deal Tuesday, June 25.

"Mr. Stetler has entered into a 'nolo contendere' plea with our office, which results in his conviction for Failure to Report by Political Action Committees under the Election Code," said attorney general spokesman Joe Grace in a statement.

Stetler, 69, will pay $75,000 in restitution under the plea deal, in which he did not admit guilt, but acknowledged that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him.

In 2009, former Pennsylvania Attorney General Tom Corbett accused Stetler of spending public funds on his campaign. He was convicted on the corruption charge in 2012 and sentenced to 1½ years in prison and nearly $500,000 in restitution and fines.

In 2017, Stetler was granted a new trial after a Dauphin County judge ruled that he didn't receive adequate legal counsel.

