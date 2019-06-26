Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Funeral services for a pregnant woman and son who were run down in Tennessee were held Wednesday at Grace Fellowship Church in Shrewsbury.

Sierra Cahoon, 30, of Jefferson City, Tennessee, and her 2-year-old son Nolan, were killed June 17 by a car that intentionally ran over pedestrians in Jefferson City, according to The Associated Press.

Police have arrested 33-year-old William David Phillips who allegedly targeted pedestrians with his car before plowing into a fish hatchery. He has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.

Services for the Cahoons were scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Fellowship Church in Shrewsbury, according to an obituary.

The interment will be taking place at West Liberty White Hall Cemetery in White Hall, Marlyand.

A GoFundMe has been started by Cahoon's mother, Lisa Wilson, to cover funeral costs.

