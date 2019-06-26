Welcome to Wednesday!

The weather is going to be hotter today beginning in the low 80s and rising to the low 90s by around 4 p.m. The sun is supposed to be out all day with 60 percent humidity.

What's new today?

Pennsylvania senators sent a bill to the House on Tuesday for citizens who aren't affiliated with a political party to vote in primary elections.

A 19-year-old former Kennard-Dale student who was accused of inappropriate behavior two years ago has pleaded guilty.

Penn State football's 13th commitment for the 2020 class was announced on Tuesday.

Buy Photo Attorney Rebecca Lyttle hosts a public meeting for parents to voice concerns about reported bullying in West York School District, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A parent of a West York School District student is planning to sue the school for ignoring bullying.

Alex Winter, pictured above, first started at Hake's Auction in 1985 as a part-time shipping assistant. He is now its current president. (Photo: Tina Locurto)

Check out one of the largest auction houses in the U.S. which happens to be in York County.

A man died and a woman was taken to the hospital because of a car crash in Dover Township on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale (Photo: Dispatch file photo)

Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania auditor general, said he plans to run for Congress, other Democrats say.

A 43-year-old York City man was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for raping a 3-year-old girl in 2010.

Buy Photo Sophia Stewart, 14, left, tries to get a photo of her friend Colette McMahon, 13, both of New Freedom, while riding the Swinger at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Here's some pictures from the opening day of the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival.

Pennsylvania's Republican Party chairman is resigning after it got out that he sent "sexually charged" messages to a Philadelphia City Council candidate.

Nate Bollinger was named the director of basketball operations at William & Mary. He is shown here during his time coaching at High Point University. (Photo: Kaylee Kerr/High Point Athletics)

An Eastern York graduate got a job coaching William & Mary's Division I basketball team.

A new poll was conducted on how hesitant people are with voting for an LGBT candidate.

A 22-year-old York City man plead guilty to murder in a July 2017 shooting.

Be safe out there — York County police will be specifically looking out for DUI and BUI offenders around July 4.

Other need-to-knows:

A 31-year-old Clearfield County man was given at least a decade in prison on Monday for providing drugs to a West Manheim Township woman who overdosed in 2015.

"Nine races in nine nights" starts this weekend at Williams Grove Speedway.

A 25-year-old Red Lion woman was charged with endangering her 10-month-old baby on Saturday.

Buy Photo York High's Tobee Stokes runs the ball during football action against Dallastown at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. York High would win the game 68-35. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Meet York High's new starting quarterback.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Fairview Township on Monday because he was accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend.

York City Council members and citizens alike spoke out on Monday in what turned into a three hour meeting about their disagreements with the mayor.

Buy Photo York City Council Mayor Michael Helfrich responds during a town hall meeting concerning his hiring of Blanda Nace as chief opportunity development officer, Monday, June 24, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

