Need-To-Know: Wednesday's mid-day news brief
The weather is going to be hotter today beginning in the low 80s and rising to the low 90s by around 4 p.m. The sun is supposed to be out all day with 60 percent humidity.
What's new today?
Pennsylvania senators sent a bill to the House on Tuesday for citizens who aren't affiliated with a political party to vote in primary elections.
A 19-year-old former Kennard-Dale student who was accused of inappropriate behavior two years ago has pleaded guilty.
Penn State football's 13th commitment for the 2020 class was announced on Tuesday.
A parent of a West York School District student is planning to sue the school for ignoring bullying.
Check out one of the largest auction houses in the U.S. which happens to be in York County.
A man died and a woman was taken to the hospital because of a car crash in Dover Township on Tuesday.
Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania auditor general, said he plans to run for Congress, other Democrats say.
A 43-year-old York City man was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for raping a 3-year-old girl in 2010.
Here's some pictures from the opening day of the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival.
Pennsylvania's Republican Party chairman is resigning after it got out that he sent "sexually charged" messages to a Philadelphia City Council candidate.
An Eastern York graduate got a job coaching William & Mary's Division I basketball team.
A new poll was conducted on how hesitant people are with voting for an LGBT candidate.
A 22-year-old York City man plead guilty to murder in a July 2017 shooting.
Be safe out there — York County police will be specifically looking out for DUI and BUI offenders around July 4.
Other need-to-knows:
A 31-year-old Clearfield County man was given at least a decade in prison on Monday for providing drugs to a West Manheim Township woman who overdosed in 2015.
"Nine races in nine nights" starts this weekend at Williams Grove Speedway.
A 25-year-old Red Lion woman was charged with endangering her 10-month-old baby on Saturday.
Meet York High's new starting quarterback.
A 31-year-old man was arrested in Fairview Township on Monday because he was accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend.
York City Council members and citizens alike spoke out on Monday in what turned into a three hour meeting about their disagreements with the mayor.
