PHOTOS: Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival draws opening day crowd
Riders, from left, Cassidy Anderson, 12, of Red Lion; Nevaeh Stewart, 11, of Shrewsbury, and Breah DeJohn, 11, of New Freedom, take a spin on the Scrambler at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each night. Bill Kalina photo
Sophia Stewart, 14, left, tries to get a photo of her friend Colette McMahon, 13, both of New Freedom, while riding the Swinger at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
Nikki Unkle, 6, of Hereford, Md., rides a dragon at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
Randee Semler, 17, of Shrewsbury, tries to mount a mechanical bull at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival runs through June 29. Bill Kalina photo
Jacob Rhoads, 8, of New Freedom, rides the Swinger at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival runs through June 29. Bill Kalina photo
Joanie Mason of New Freedom shares some funnel cake with her husband Andy Bobby while listening to live music at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. Bands play at 7:30. Bill Kalina photo
Todd Lavin, 16, of New Freedom, carries his prizes won at balloon darts at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each night. Bill Kalina photo
Troy Engle of Troy Engle and Southern Skies, sings during the band's performance at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly starting at 7:30, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 p.m. each day. Bill Kalina photo
Kara Unkle, 13, of Hereford, Md., rides a mechanical bull at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival runs featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
James Weichseldorfer, 8, of New Freedom, rides the Swinger at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each night. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
Randee Semler, 17, of Shrewsbury, rides he mechanical bull at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival runs through June 29. Bill Kalina photo
Vicki Day, owner of Uniquely 4 You, tends shop at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. She said it was the fourth year she's vended there. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each night. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 p.m. each day. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 p.m. each day. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
A crowd listens to Troy Engel & Southern Skies at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly starting at 7:30, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 p.m. each day. Bill Kalina photo
