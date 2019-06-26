Births for Thursday, June 27
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Brooke (Dubbs) and Eric Moss: of Manchester, June 23, a daughter.
Kristi (Myers) and Gerlando Spataro: of York, June 24, a daughter.
Julie Wilson and Ranul Kumar: of York, June 24, a son.
Tatiana and Kevin Cox Jr.: of York, June 25, a son.
Megan Reifsnider and Kennedy Johnson: of York, June 25, a daughter.
