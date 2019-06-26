LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Brooke (Dubbs) and Eric Moss: of Manchester, June 23, a daughter.

Kristi (Myers) and Gerlando Spataro: of York, June 24, a daughter.

Julie Wilson and Ranul Kumar: of York, June 24, a son.

Tatiana and Kevin Cox Jr.: of York, June 25, a son.

Megan Reifsnider and Kennedy Johnson: of York, June 25, a daughter.

