Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A crash Tuesday afternoon on Carlisle Road in Dover Township was fatal, according to York County 911.

A single vehicle traveling along Carlisle near Conewago Road rolled over at approximately 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, according to the 911 webcad.

The York County Coroner's Office was called to the scene. Police, fire and emergency medical services were also called.

According to York County 911, the scene was cleared around 5:40 p.m.

Check back later for more information.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/25/coroner-called-fatal-crash-dover-township/1564495001/