York County residents who have a criminal record and would like to explore their legal options are invited to register for a free expungement clinic and job fair Wednesday in York City.

Attorneys will volunteer their time to meet with attendees and go over their criminal records to determine their options, whether they qualify for expungement or a pardon process, said Victoria Connor, CEO of the York County Bar Association and York County Bar Foundation.

"I just hope that those in need will take advantage of this great opportunity," she said. "It’s a wonderful way to get people back into the workforce here in York County."

Having a criminal record makes it difficult for people to find a job and sometimes to find affordable housing, Connor said.

The clinic will begin with an information session about the expungement process. Attendees will then be assigned to one of several volunteer attorneys who will meet with them individually.

Eligible candidates may qualify for pro bono legal services to move forward with their expungement or pardon proceedings.

Several "second chance" employers, who are open to hiring those with a criminal record, will also be present for a job fair, including Harley-Davidson, Manpower, United CoolAir Corp. and FedEx.

Representatives from Penn State York's educational opportunity center will also be there to discuss career advancement and skills training.

The York County Bar Association, York County Bar Foundation, Crispus Attucks, MidPenn Legal Services and the York County Economic Alliance are sponsoring the event.

If you go: The expungement clinic and job fair will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26,at Crispus Attucks, 605 S. Duke St., York City.

Registration is required. To secure a spot, contact Janelle Black via email at janelle.black@yorkbar.com or by phone at 717-854-8755 ext. 204.

