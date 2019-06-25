Buy Photo A proposed widening project for Interstate 83 may end up consuming part of Fayfield Park in Springettsbury Township. Plans include widening a five mile stretch from four lanes to eight. Tuesday, May 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A stretch of Interstate 83 will become a single lane this week to accommodate for construction work at exit 4.

Work was scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes, in which a temporary barrier will be relocated. Wednesday's construction will see a relocation of the barriers in the northbound lanes, according to a statement from Kinsley Construction.

In addition, work for reconstructing a bridge on state Route 851 will begin. The sanitary sewer has already been replaced and 75% of the gas line relocation was also completed.

All exit 4 ramps will have barriers to allow for construction.

According to the statement, once this is complete, lane closures on I-83 and 851 will decrease.

"With this in mind the project is going to have a lot of workers in all areas," the statement reads. "We try to be mindful of the general public and attempt to keep the inconveniences to a minimum."

Motorists should be prepared for delays and plan accordingly, officials said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/25/83-sees-new-traffic-pattern-construction-begins/1557438001/