I-83 lane closures coming this week
A stretch of Interstate 83 will become a single lane this week to accommodate for construction work at exit 4.
Work was scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes, in which a temporary barrier will be relocated. Wednesday's construction will see a relocation of the barriers in the northbound lanes, according to a statement from Kinsley Construction.
In addition, work for reconstructing a bridge on state Route 851 will begin. The sanitary sewer has already been replaced and 75% of the gas line relocation was also completed.
All exit 4 ramps will have barriers to allow for construction.
According to the statement, once this is complete, lane closures on I-83 and 851 will decrease.
"With this in mind the project is going to have a lot of workers in all areas," the statement reads. "We try to be mindful of the general public and attempt to keep the inconveniences to a minimum."
Motorists should be prepared for delays and plan accordingly, officials said.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.