Three people were shot in York City between Friday night and Saturday morning, and police said there might be one more.

In a news release Monday, June 24, the department said police found blood and one shell casing after a report of shots fired about 1:12 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the NV Club in the 600 block of East Market Street.

Police are searching for a victim and motive in the incident.

Incidents: John Depina, 34, of York City, was shot during a dispute in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue about 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, according to police, who said investigators are still trying to identify the shooter.

Depina was taken to York Hospital and later released.

About 1:15 a.m. Saturday police found Simeon Hayes, 34, of York City, in the 700 block of East King Street. Hayes was shot once in the left arm and once in the leg, and he is in stable condition at York Hospital, the release states.

Officer Derek Hartman, a department spokesman, said investigators are still trying to determine the exact location where Hayes was shot.

A white sedan was seen leaving the area around the time shots were fired.

Johnnie Howell, 38, also of York City, was shot in the head in the 500 block of Girard Avenue about 1:25 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to York Hospital then transferred to Hershey Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition, according to police, who said he is expected to be released soon.

Police are also investigating a shots-fired incident in the 300 block of Girard Avenue about 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Shell casings were found at the scene, and houses were damaged, the release states.

On Monday, police said it is not known if any of the incidents are related.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or the department's tipline at 717-849-2204.

