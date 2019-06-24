. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 12 through June 18.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected June 12, 2019

A-Chinatown Express Inc., York City

o Raw chicken displayed next to raw beef, pork and ready to eat foods in common equipment with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination.

o Food in the all storing units are stored open with no covering.

o Food storage containers, in the cooling unit areas, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

o Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.

o Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the cooling units, is not being date marked.

o Accumulation of grease build-up on the side areas of all cooking equipment. Nozzles at the hood system has accumulation of grease. Bottom area of the refrigeration unit is dirty. Door glides to the refrigeration unit observed dirty to sight and touch. Outer area of soap dispenser observed dirty to sight and touch.

o Side door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

o Observed accumulation of static dust on fan vents inside the walk-in cooler and restrooms ceiling fan vents.

o Food employees observed in food prep areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

o Storage racks inside the walk-in cooler are rusted which makes the racks not easily cleanable.

o Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration.

o Manual can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Trash receptacles used inside the food facility are extremely soiled, dirty, and sticky to touch.

o Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents activity behind the cooling units, but facility does have a pest control program.

o Rice was held at 78 °F, in the cooking area, rather than 135°F or above as required.

o Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the cooling units.

o Food facility is reusing grocery bags which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article.

o The hand wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a tray and not accessible at all times for employee use.

o Observed accumulation of grease on floor behind the cooking equipment. Food debris under the hot hold unit.

o A working container of cleanser was stored on the same shelf single service articles in the beneath front counter area.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Observed clean single service bowls in food prep area, stored uncovered and not inverted.

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

In Compliance:

Inspected June 14, 2019

o Sunshine Bakery, Dillsburg

o Rocoto (Peruvian & Mexican Grill), York Township

o Miss Karen’s Konfections, Springettsbury Township

o Kramer at Market, Springettsbury Township

o J & J Grocery & Deli, York City

o Good Country Fruit, Springettsbury Township

Inspected June 17, 2019

o St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, West York Boro

o Sheetz, Dillsburg

o Otter Creek Campground, Lower Chanceford Township

o Messiah United Methodist Church, North York Boro

o J & S Pizza, Hanover

o El Sol Mexican Store, West York Boro

o Dragon China Kitchen, Peach Bottom Township

o Camp Tuckahoe, Franklin Township

Inspected June 18, 2019

o Turkey Hill Minit Market, Springettsbury Township

o St. Paul’s Conway-Runkle Annex, Manheim Township

o Rutter’s, West Manchester Township

o Palumbo Pizza, West Manchester Township

o Lyndon Diner, West Manchester Township

o Famous Hot Weiner Inc., Hanover

