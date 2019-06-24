LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Cassandra (Snyder) and Patrick Byrnes: of York, June 22, a daughter.

Nicole (Bernhardt) and Shane Sellers: of Hanover, June 22, a daughter.

Jordan Rhea and Jonah Baker: of York, June 22, a daughter.

Tasha (Alston) and Jason Magloire: of McSherrystown, June 24, a son.

