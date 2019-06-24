Births for Tuesday, June 25
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Cassandra (Snyder) and Patrick Byrnes: of York, June 22, a daughter.
Nicole (Bernhardt) and Shane Sellers: of Hanover, June 22, a daughter.
Jordan Rhea and Jonah Baker: of York, June 22, a daughter.
Tasha (Alston) and Jason Magloire: of McSherrystown, June 24, a son.
