Buy Photo York County Solid Waste Authority, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County residents disposed of 380 old tires, totaling 5.6 tons, in a free tire disposal program sponsored by the York County Solid Waste Authority and Keep York Beautiful.

Old tires can and should be placed at the curb with regular household garbage, Dave Vollero, executive director of the solid waste authority, said in a news release. The purpose of the tire collection event, which took place in April and May, was to raise awareness about illegal dumping and educate people about the proper disposal of tires, he said.

In order to be collected at the curb, Vollero said tires must be taken off the rim and should be no wider than 32 inches in diameter.

Individual hauling companies might have varying policies about the number of tires allowed for curbside pickup, so residents should contact their hauler for more information.

More: York County Waste Authority to offer free tire disposal

More: Police: Red Lion man stole $45K worth of wheels

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/23/york-county-solid-waste-authority-collects-380-old-tires-during-disposal-event/1541967001/