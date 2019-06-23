Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

One man was shot in the back Friday, June 21, in York City during a dispute with the shooter, according to York City Police.

John Depina, 34, of York City was taken to York Hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue. Police have not yet identified a suspect.

York City Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the persons involved to contact them. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting YORKTIPS, along with the information, to 847411.

It was a dangerous weekend in the city, with two other people injured in separate shootings early Saturday morning. Police responded to four different locations in less than an hour for reports of shots fired.

