Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ipanalee and Martin Asplund: of York, June 17, a daughter.

Rosa Reyes and Manuel Lozano: of York, June 19, a son. 

Alonizheona Mayes and Leonard Smith: of York, June 19, a son.

Elizabeth Erenberg and Michael Reichman: of York, June 20, a son.

Amanda (Hoffman) and Jesse Deardorff: of Dover, June 20, a daughter.

Alexis and Andrew Kinnamen: of Red Lion, June 21, a daughter.

