Births for Monday, June 24
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ipanalee and Martin Asplund: of York, June 17, a daughter.
Rosa Reyes and Manuel Lozano: of York, June 19, a son.
Alonizheona Mayes and Leonard Smith: of York, June 19, a son.
Elizabeth Erenberg and Michael Reichman: of York, June 20, a son.
Amanda (Hoffman) and Jesse Deardorff: of Dover, June 20, a daughter.
Alexis and Andrew Kinnamen: of Red Lion, June 21, a daughter.
