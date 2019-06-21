LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The 18th annual York County Senior Games featured about 550 seniors aged 50 and older participating in 48 events over five days. Here's a visual recap of the pageantry, competition and camaraderie.

PHOTOS: York County Senior Games 2019 showcase
John Barton, 93, of Stewartstown serves as torch bearer during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He started competing in the games at age 80. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
James Rouse of Springettsbury Township competes at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Brunswick at Longstown resident gets some assistance from the senior living community's physical therapist Jessica Miller, right, and volunteer, WellSpan R.N. Heather Scheidegg. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
George Himmelright Jr of Springettsbury lines up his sights while competing in the target shooting competition of the York County Senior Games, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Izaak Walton League. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Volunteer Aubrey Focht, 11, collects softballs during the throwing competition at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Her grandmother and aunt also volunteered. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Rich Helfrich of Emigsville, left, jokes with Kenneth Onion of Stewartstown, center, and Gene Bixler of Hanover, during the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Steve Miller of Spring Grove makes an attempt during the throwing competition at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Volunteer Grayson Shoap, 14, of Hanover, scores a round at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
John Barton, 93, talks about photos from the York County Senior Olympics that are displayed in the office in his home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Barton, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Gladys Doublas, 86, of Springettsbury Township, was the eldest runner in the women's all-age 400-meter during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
John Barton, 93, demonstrates how to play bocce on his bocce court in the back yard of his home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Barton, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Norma Barton, 94, left, and John Barton, 93, are shown next to their collection of medals, from their years combined years of competition in the York County Senior Games, at their home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. John, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Norma was able to participate for about five of those years and both recall her as being known as the, "bocce queen." Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Medals won by John Barton, 93, and his wife Norma, 94, from their years of competition in the York County Senior Games are shown at the Barton home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. John, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Norma was able to participate for about five of those years and both recall her as being known as the, "bocce queen." Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
John Barton, 93, talks about his certificate award for being 'most likely to make you smile' from the York County Senior Games during an interview at his home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Barton, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Photos of John Barton, 93, as he competes in bocce during the York County Senior Games over the years, displayed at his home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Barton, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Courtesy photo The York Dispatch
Norma Barton, 94, left, and John Barton, 93, look through their display of the York County Senior Games medals at their home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. John, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Norma was able to participate for about five of those years and both recall her as being known as the, "bocce queen." Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
John Barton, 93, carries his bocce balls to the bocce court in his back yard during an interview at his home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Barton, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
"The idea is to get out, join the other people and to have a good time," said John Barton, 93, as he talks about the York County Senior Games during an interview at his home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Barton, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
John Barton, 93, displays photos and memorabilia from years of competition during the York County Senior Games, at his home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Barton, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
John Barton, 93, recalls years of competition in the York County Senior Games during an interview at his home in Stewartstown, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Barton, who will be the torch-bearer for the 2019 opening ceremonies, has participated in the games since 2007. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Andrea Adams of the White Rose Senior Center sings the National Anthem as a color guardsman bears a flag during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Seniors form the procession of athletes during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Linda Tate of Manchester Township carries a senior games flag as she joins the procession of athletes during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Banners to be used in the procession of athletes during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Nancy Hoover of York Township carries a senior games flag as she joins the procession of athletes during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Seniors gather for the procession of athletes during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Mark Shea, director of the York County Area Agency, speaks during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Doris Rill, 68 of New Freedom, sights in her 22LR rifle on a bulls-eye target while competing in the target shooting competition of the York County Senior Games, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Izaak Walton League. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Seniors gather for the procession of athletes during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Seniors compete in the target shooting competition of the York County Senior Games, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Izaak Walton League. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Linda Tate of Manchester Township talks with other participants before the procession of athletes during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will compete in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Veterans comprise the color guard during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Volunteer Pat Egger of Felton, left, talks with seniors who gathered for the procession of athletes during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Egger has either competed or volunteered each year of the York County event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Seniors compete in the target shooting competition of the York County Senior Games, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Izaak Walton League. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Doris Rill, 68 of New Freedom, sights in her 22LR rifle on a bulls-eye target while competing in the target shooting competition of the York County Senior Games, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Izaak Walton League. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Linda Cohn of York City makes a throw during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. It is her fourth year in the competition. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Seniors compete in the target shooting competition of the York County Senior Games, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Izaak Walton League. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Robert Smith, 84 of Shrewsbury, lines up the sights on his 1897 Savage Model 25 rifle while competing in the target shooting competition of the York County Senior Games, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Izaak Walton League. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Seniors compete in the target shooting competition of the York County Senior Games, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Izaak Walton League. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Seniors compete in the target shooting competition of the York County Senior Games, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Izaak Walton League. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Sheila Miller of Lower Windsor Township watches her football throw at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Frank Jaslow of York City makes a throw in the 55-59 year old division during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
JJ Miller of Springettsbury Township and Rich Helfrich of Emigsville applaud medal recipients during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Mary Ann Wayne of Fairview Township accepts a medal from volunteer Chloe Johns during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Joyce Digiacinto of Airville finishes first in the 400-meter run during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. All age groups ran the race together. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Beverly Gohn of Springettsbury Township and her sister Linda Cohn of York City compare their results during the throwing competition at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. It is her fourth year in the competition. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Volunteer Chloe Johns medals an athlete during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Area Agency on Aging volunteer Ross Stanko starts the men's 400-meter run during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    It was a big week for Gene Bixler, who celebrated a birthday, an anniversary, and, as a former world champion horseshoe pitcher, competed in the York County Senior Games, William Kalina, 717-505-5449/@BillKalina

