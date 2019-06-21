Buy Photo Citizens to Stop Transource attorneys Jordan Yeager and Joanna Waldron address administrative law judges during a prehearing conference Monday, July 9, 2018, at the Commonwealth Keystone Building in the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg. Transource Energy is asking the state to consolidate its two applications into one case in order to receive approval to construct new overhead power lines in Franklin and York counties. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Transource PA has requested additional time to conduct settlement discussions for up to 60 days, pushing back the scheduled hearing in Harrisburg.

The state Public Utility Commission had scheduled a third evidentiary hearing on June 27 and 28. It's been moved to Aug. 7 and 8. The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. on the Aug. 7, and at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8, according to documents.

In 2017, PJM Interconnection selected Transource PA to build a high-voltage power line — which would partly run through York County. Since first proposed, opposition from landowners and farmers who claim the power lines would disrupt their property and the environment, has created tension.

Within 30 days, Transource PA is required to submit a status report on the settlement negotiations between Transource and the project's opponents.

The motion for additional time was unopposed.

June's hearing is expected to include experts to testify on potential reliability benefits of Transource's project, according to PJM Spokesman Jeff Shields.

