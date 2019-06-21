Welcome to Friday!

Today's weather is predicted to be unpredictable - sometimes cloudy and sometimes not, sometimes rainy and sometimes not. The temperature ranges from the low 70s to the high 70s throughout the day.

What's new?

A fire in Philadelphia Friday morning startled residences but resulted in zero injuries.

A 20-year-old woman is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in relation to a street shooting in Allentown on Thursday that left 10 people injured.

Manchester Indian player loves what he's good at - baseball.

A state senator seeks support for two bills addressing the problem with opioids.

What movies are opening this weekend?

West Shore School District wants to build a new intermediate school.

The 18th York County Senior Games - here's some pictures.

A 45-year-old York City woman was arrested on Thursday for stabbing a man she didn't know.

A new study finds marijuana users are twice as likely to be in a car crash.

York County commissioners approved the renovation of a New Freedom bridge built in 1905.

What did I miss?

A 46-year-old Strewsbury Township man impersonated a cop in 2012 is accused again.

A West York High graduate won first in the Men's Physique Junior bracket and fourth in the Men's Physique True Novice bracket at his first body-building competition.

A West Manchester man broke into a house on Wednesday and was stopped by the owner.

A York Suburban football star committed to Syracuse on Wednesday.

Some claimed on Wednesday their relatives living at Pleasant Acres nursing home are in "unsanitary conditions."

The York County Silver Bullets beat Franklin County winning their first championship.

A 29 year-old Baltimore man died of an apparent overdose following his brother who died in 2017 by the same means.

A rising sophomore wide receiver might be Penn State's "breakout player" from 2019.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/21/need-know-fridays-afternoon-briefing/1522305001/