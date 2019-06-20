Births for Friday, June 21
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kendra Trujillo and Justin Busse: of York, June 18, a son.
Ana (Minoska) Acosta and Hector Alvarez: of York, June 19, a son.
Brooke (Schaeffer) and Joshua Stackhouse: of Glen Rock, June 19, a son.
Siriya (Meepien) and Philip Mills: of York, June 19, a son.
