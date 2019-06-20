LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kendra Trujillo and Justin Busse: of York, June 18, a son.

Ana (Minoska) Acosta and Hector Alvarez: of York, June 19, a son.

Brooke (Schaeffer) and Joshua Stackhouse: of Glen Rock, June 19, a son.

Siriya (Meepien) and Philip Mills: of York, June 19, a son.

