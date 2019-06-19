Buy Photo An $8 million expansion and renovation project at York Catholic High school includes a new artificial turf sports field, a retention pond, remodeled classrooms and an elevator, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

One of the largest "drug busts" in American history happened on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Two York-Adams graduates were invited to football rookie minicamp. Even though it didn't end with either being given a team contact, neither are giving up on their dreams.

President Donald Trump officially began his 2020 campaign run on Tuesday in Orlando - here's a recap.

West York Area High School's "Lunch and Learn" program was approved on Tuesday.

Police want your help in finding a man who broke into a Conewago Township house, "terrorized" the family and stole $40,000.

The history of the Civil War in Wrightsville is now displayed on two signs at the Mifflin House.

The air quality in the U.S. is getting worse after it was improving for many years.

North Codorus Township and voted to move toward signing on Northern York County Regional police department.

An urn with a man's ashes were stolen after a funeral service in York over the weekend, and the family is asking the person to return it.

Suzanne Collins, author of "The Hunger Games," wrote a prequel to the franchise and it's coming out next year.

The No 2. football recruit in Pennsylvania committed to Notre Dame.

A 50-year-old East Prospect woman was robbed on Monday by a man who she believed was helping her.

Minimum wage activists protested outside the governor's mansion.

In baseball, a 42-year-old Conrads shortstop is still going strong.

A 35-year-old Dover Township man was accused of assaulting an 11-year-old girl in December 2017.

U.S. Attorney, David Freed, came back to York on Friday for a discussion about his office's annual report including the opioid epidemic, York City's Group Violence Initiative and York County partnerships.

Andrew Roberts won the last couple games pushing him forward in the York County Junior Golf Association Tour.

A 24-year-old Peach Bottom Township man was sent to York County prison on Monday for strangulation, a felony, misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats, false imprisonment and simple assault.

Two children were almost hit by a car when they were walking alone down Route 30 on Sunday night.

York Catholic High School begins the first round of renovations this summer.

