Buy Photo Trinity Road near the West Manchester and North Codorus Township border was closed as the South Branch of the Codorus Creek began rising over the roadway Friday, March 22, 2019. Several roads in York County were closed due to flooding Friday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A flash flood watch has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, including York County.

The National Weather Service issued a warning Wednesday afternoon to be aware of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flash flooding. The warning is in effect until midnight.

The National Weather Service said that because recent rain caused the soil to become moist, flash flooding is "possible."

The National Weather Service's website includes detailed information about how to stay safe before, during and after a flood.

Lancaster and Adams counties are also listed under the watch.

