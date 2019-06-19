Flash flood watch issued for York County
A flash flood watch has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, including York County.
The National Weather Service issued a warning Wednesday afternoon to be aware of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flash flooding. The warning is in effect until midnight.
The National Weather Service said that because recent rain caused the soil to become moist, flash flooding is "possible."
The National Weather Service's website includes detailed information about how to stay safe before, during and after a flood.
Lancaster and Adams counties are also listed under the watch.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/19/flash-flood-watch-issued-york-county/1501496001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.