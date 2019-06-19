Buy Photo Eagle cam (Photo: The York Dispatch)

An eagle caused minor alarm Tuesday after camera footage revealed it falling out of its nest.

Around noon, Star the eagle fell from its nest after its parent accidentally knocked it while returning.

The eagle has been located and is in a safe condition high enough away from potential predators, said Karen Lippy, who volunteers with Codorus State Park.

"It's in as good shape as it can be," Lippy said.

Star, who was close to fledging — meaning old enough to leave the nest — was in the best situation to accidentally get bumped, she added.

Lippy said in a few days, Star's wings will be developed enough to leave the nest.

