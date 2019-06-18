LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Amspacher, Robert

Baldwin, Larry

Barker, Jimmie

Desenberg, Janet

Gamble, Hester

Gardner, James

Havekotte, Paul

Hayden, Helen

KKlyeman, Gloria

LLunger, Evelyn

Miller, Edith

Miller, Sylvia

Plesce, Vivian

Shearer, Noah

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/18/local-obituaries-tuesday-june-18/1482366001/