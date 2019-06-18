LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Hope (Aubel) and Josiah Kittrell: of York, June 16, a daughter.

Danielle (Fife) and Waylon Smith: of Windsor, June 17, a son.

