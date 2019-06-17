Welcome to Monday!

The highlights for today's weather are the rain and thunderstorms with 90% humidity and a 60% chance of storms. The temperature is supposed to fluctuate slightly beginning in the high 60s, rising to the high 70s around 3 p.m. and cooling back down into the high 60s towards nightfall.

Buy Photo Flood waters from the south branch of the Codorus Creek ripped the blacktop surface from Glatfelters Station Road in North Codorus Township, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Neighbors say the water lifted the road into the air around 7 a.m. and then broke it into chunks. John A. Pavoncello (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Some new stories:

Because of the heavy rain within the next two days, York County will be under a flood watch.

York City police officers were reminded of what they can and can't post on social media on Friday.

Buy Photo Conrads coach Chad Kennell, left, congratulates Rick Thompson on his solo homerun against Windsor, Sunday, June 16, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In baseball, Conrad pulls a win over Windsor on Sunday.

According to a Fox News poll, half of Americans think Trump's "immigration enforcement" have "gone too far."

Buy Photo York City Police Chief Troy Bankert accepts a check for $1200 from York City 6 brewing collaborative from their first collaborative brewing project during a press conference unveiling Volume 2, a mango session IPA, at Collusion Tap Works in York City, Saturday, June 15, 2019. The six York City breweries--Mudhook Brewery, Liquid Hero Brewery, Crystal Ball Brewing Company, Collusion Tap Works, Gift Horse Brewing Company and Old Forge Brewing Company--will donate one dollar from each pint sold at each of the breweries to York County Veterans Outreach. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

See what happened when six York City breweries came together on Saturday with the goal of raising money for the York County Veterans Outreach.

When 2 million of Hong Kong's 7 million population is protesting, an apology isn't what they're looking for.

Pennsylvania hunting licences go on sale today.

What else should I be aware of?

Warren Tracy Davis' art show opened June 1 at the Hanover Area Arts Guild. (Photo: Tina Locurto)

A local artist shares his creations.

A 41-year-old York City store owner was given over 20 years in jail on Wednesday for trafficking drugs.

York County food inspections - get the results here.

Penn State football lost three recruits last week.

A 62-year-old Shrewsbury Township man was found dead on Friday after he had been reported missing last week.

There's an increasing number of African immigrants that are coming to the United States.

