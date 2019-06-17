Need-To-Know: Monday's mid-morning briefing
Welcome to Monday!
The highlights for today's weather are the rain and thunderstorms with 90% humidity and a 60% chance of storms. The temperature is supposed to fluctuate slightly beginning in the high 60s, rising to the high 70s around 3 p.m. and cooling back down into the high 60s towards nightfall.
Some new stories:
Because of the heavy rain within the next two days, York County will be under a flood watch.
York City police officers were reminded of what they can and can't post on social media on Friday.
In baseball, Conrad pulls a win over Windsor on Sunday.
According to a Fox News poll, half of Americans think Trump's "immigration enforcement" have "gone too far."
See what happened when six York City breweries came together on Saturday with the goal of raising money for the York County Veterans Outreach.
When 2 million of Hong Kong's 7 million population is protesting, an apology isn't what they're looking for.
Pennsylvania hunting licences go on sale today.
What else should I be aware of?
A local artist shares his creations.
A 41-year-old York City store owner was given over 20 years in jail on Wednesday for trafficking drugs.
York County food inspections - get the results here.
Penn State football lost three recruits last week.
A 62-year-old Shrewsbury Township man was found dead on Friday after he had been reported missing last week.
There's an increasing number of African immigrants that are coming to the United States.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.