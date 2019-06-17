LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Amey, Marie

Brown, Norma

Kohler, Burnetta

Martin, Evva

Miller, Edith

Morton, Karen

Smith, Germaine

Snyder, Philip

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/17/local-obituaries-monday-june-17/1472832001/