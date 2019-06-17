. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 3 through June 13:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected June 6, 2019

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 267, Springettsbury Township

• Sandwiches, subs, yogurts, cakes, burritos, fruit cups etc. foods were held at 45 - 52 °F, in the open-air display case, rather than 41°F or below as required. Foods were discarded, Person in Charge could not value discarded items at inspection review. Inspector provided contact information. PIC will contact when information is available.

• Cooked sausage, egg patties and shredded cheese food was held at 46 - 50 °F, in the pizza bain-marie, rather than 41°F or below as required. Foods were discarded approximate weight 7 lb valued by PIC at $18.00.

• Observed heavy accumulation of static dust on ceiling air duct over three basin sink.

• The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

• Metal stem thermometer observed being stored in a sanitizing solution in between uses.

• Upper interior of microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

• Observed clean utensils stored where food contact surface will come in direct contact with unclean surfaces when retrieved by employees for use.

• A working container of window cleaner was stored above or on the same shelf with foods such as candy and chips in the backroom area.

Inspected June 10, 2019

Lyndon Diner, West Manchester Township

• The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

• Steak food was not cooled from 135°F to 70°F in 2 hours and/or from 135°F to 41°F within 6 hours, after preparation. Steak cooked at 9 a.m. internal temperature was 72°F at 2:30 p.m. Foods discarded.

• Many time temperature control for safety foods such as cooked chicken, sliced/diced tomato, chicken salad, tuna salad, cooked eggs, batters, cheeses, stuffed grape leaves, cooked onion/pepper, sliced lunch meats, raw liver, etc were held at 46 - 72 °F, in the bain-marie, rather than 41°F or below as required. Manager provided weight of discarded foods. 72 lbs

• Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. 20 raw shell eggs 72 degrees F were discarded.

• Bain-marie on the cook’s line internal ambient air temperature 50-60 degrees F. Manager stated parts have been ordered, this unit must not be used to hold temperature control for safety foods until it is repaired and holding proper temperatures for food safety.

• Observed sides of cooking, storage, and holding equipment in upstairs kitchen area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

In Compliance:

Inspected June 3, 2019

o YorKitchen Central Market, York City

Inspected June 4, 2019

o YMCA Child Care Center, York City

o Robert L. Godfrey, York City

o Salvation Army Food Bank, York City

o Roburrito’s, York City

o Marquez Grocery LLC., York City

o CPC-The Cottage, York City

Inspected June 5, 2019

o Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Springettsbury Township

o Firehouse Subs, Springettsbury Township

o Pennsylvania Preparatory Academy, York City

o Artistic Foods Catering, York City

Inspected June 6, 2019

o Stony Brook Family Restaurant, Springettsbury Township

o Nonnos OIP, Carroll Township

o Marcella’s Pizza, Springettsbury Township

Inspected June 7, 2019

o Your Nutz, Springettsbury Township

o Pasta Plus, Springettsbury Township

o Country Sunrise Creamery, Springettsbury Township

Inspected June 10, 2019

o MOD Pizza, Springettsbury Township

o Home 2 Suites by Hilton, York Township

o Dollar General Store, Dillsburg

o Dollar General, Wellsville

o Courtyard by Marriott, Springettsbury Township

Inspected June 11, 2019

o Trinity Evangelical Lutheran, York City

o Starbucks Coffee Co., Springettsbury Township

o The Heart of Sicily, Manchester Township

o Auntie Anne’s, Springettsbury Township

Inspected June 12, 2019

o Target, Springettsbury Township

o St. Rose of Lima Parish Center, York City

o Roburrito’s, York City

o Aloha Snow, Springettsbury Township

Inspected June 13, 2019

o Wisehaven Catering & Special Events, Windsor Township

o Exquisite Wedding Cakes, Springettsbury Township

o Chipotle Mexican Grill, Penn Township

