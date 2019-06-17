Births for Tuesday, June 18
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ashley (Gregory) and Richard Gross, Jr.: of Dallastown, June 15, a daughter.
Ashley (Yonek) and Matthew Raugh: of York, June 15, a son.
Francheska Marie Rodriguez and Luis Medina: of York, June 16, a daughter.
Jillian (Dougherty) and Galen Anderson: of York, June 16, a daughter.
