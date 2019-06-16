Births for Monday, June 17
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ashleigh Worley and Tyler Merchant: of York, June 13, a son.
Tiffany Chavez and Daniel Weir: of York, June 13, a daughter.
Jennifer Diehl and Tyler Howell: of Red Lion, June 13, a daughter.
Leah (Sciarrabba) and Jason Shenberger: of Spring Grove, June 13, a daughter.
Allison (Goodyear) and Daniel Ford: of York, June 14, a daughter.
Kelly L. (Brewer) and George H. Margetas: of York, June 14, a daughter.
Ashley Snedegar-McClain and Cory McClain: of York, June 14, a son.
Ashley (Drace) and Brandon Miller: of Red Lion, June 14, a son.
Jamie Graham: of Windsor, June 15, a son.
Kaitlin and Michael Milesky: of Red Lion, June 15, a daughter.
Allison Pollock and Hayden Horne: of Red Lion, June 15, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/16/births-monday-june-17/1472797001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.