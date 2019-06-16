LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ashleigh Worley and Tyler Merchant: of York, June 13, a son.

Tiffany Chavez and Daniel Weir: of York, June 13, a daughter.

Jennifer Diehl and Tyler Howell: of Red Lion, June 13, a daughter.

Leah (Sciarrabba) and Jason Shenberger: of Spring Grove, June 13, a daughter.

Allison (Goodyear) and Daniel Ford: of York, June 14, a daughter.

Kelly L. (Brewer) and George H. Margetas: of York, June 14, a daughter.

Ashley Snedegar-McClain and Cory McClain: of York, June 14, a son.

Ashley (Drace) and Brandon Miller: of Red Lion, June 14, a son.

Jamie Graham: of Windsor, June 15, a son.

Kaitlin and Michael Milesky: of Red Lion, June 15, a daughter.

Allison Pollock and Hayden Horne: of Red Lion, June 15, a son.

