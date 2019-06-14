LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Beaverson, Charles

Chronister, Dale

Gibbs, Vernon

Havekotte, Paul

Huson, Donald

Potter, Betty

Royer, Ruthelma

Schreiber, Kathleen

Smith, Thomas

Snelbaker, Terry

Stambaugh, Alvin

Vottero, Bernard

Watson, Lori

Zeigler, Barbara

Zutell, Norma

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/14/local-obituaries-friday-june-14/1448967001/