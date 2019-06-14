Local obituaries for Friday, June 14
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Beaverson, Charles
Chronister, Dale
Gibbs, Vernon
Havekotte, Paul
Huson, Donald
Potter, Betty
Royer, Ruthelma
Schreiber, Kathleen
Smith, Thomas
Snelbaker, Terry
Stambaugh, Alvin
Vottero, Bernard
Watson, Lori
Zeigler, Barbara
Zutell, Norma
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/14/local-obituaries-friday-june-14/1448967001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.