The daily inmate roster at York County Prison is no longer posted to the county website due to concerns of potential legal fallout, but visitors to the website can still look up information about inmates via a hyperlink to the state's inmate database.

Concerns about potential liability prompted the county to remove the in-house roster after a jury in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia awarded a $68 million judgment against Bucks County for improperly publishing criminal history information on its website, said Donald Reihart, solicitor for the York County Prison Board.

"My opinion was that we did not violate the act, but that some judge somewhere could disagree with my opinion," Reihart said at a June 11 prison board meeting. "So, in an abundance of caution, we took it off."

The York County roster listed the names and inmate numbers for all inmates incarcerated at the county jail and was updated daily by correctional staff, county spokesman Mark Walters confirmed.

Bucks County was found to have violated the state Criminal History Record Information Act, but the county intends to appeal, according to a report in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Until there's a judgment in the appeal, Reihart said York County would refrain from posting the roster, as a precaution.

"We want to make certain," Reihart said. "The penalty is just too high to risk it."

The local inmate roster is gone, but York County still has a hyperlink to the Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification database on the website.

SAVIN catalogs far more information in its database than what the county listed in its roster, including the name, age, race, date of birth and custody status of all inmates in county jails across the commonwealth.

Reihart said he was unaware of the hyperlink to the SAVIN system.

"I think I’m going to evaluate that and see," he said. "But if you read that statute, it’s pretty clear that there is information about inmates that is not supposed to be released."

