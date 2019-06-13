The new Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins will open Saturday, June 15. (Photo: Guy Rudiger)

It's a brew-tiful day: Dunkin' will be giving away free coffee for a year to the first 100 customers who come to the grand opening celebration for its newest location in Shrewsbury.

The Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins store, located at 549 S. Main St., is having its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15. A ribbon cutting event will take place at 11 a.m., according to a release.

The first 100 customers will receive a coupon book of 56 coupons that can be exchanged for a medium iced or hot coffee. This offer is only valid at the new Shrewsbury location.

After the ceremony, Dunkin’ franchisee group GN Shrewsbury LLC will present three $1,000 checks to the Grace United Methodist Church, the Southern Regional Police K-9 Fund and the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co.

The new Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/13/new-dunkin-location-shrewsbury-giving-away-free-coffee-year/1443573001/