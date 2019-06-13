Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kendra and Daniel Eveler: of Red Lion, June 11, a daughter.

Tiffany Landi and Eric Bassinger: of Red Lion, June 11, a son.

Haley (Rudacille) and Cody Johnston: of Wellsville, June 11, a son.

Jena Smolko and Brian McGinnis: of New Freedom, June 12, a son.

Laura (Linebaugh) and Keith Weisser: of Dallastown, June 13, a daughter.

