Births for Friday, June 14
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kendra and Daniel Eveler: of Red Lion, June 11, a daughter.
Tiffany Landi and Eric Bassinger: of Red Lion, June 11, a son.
Haley (Rudacille) and Cody Johnston: of Wellsville, June 11, a son.
Jena Smolko and Brian McGinnis: of New Freedom, June 12, a son.
Laura (Linebaugh) and Keith Weisser: of Dallastown, June 13, a daughter.
