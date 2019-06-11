Buy Photo The 100 block of North Manheim Street in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A number of meetings are slated throughout summer and early autumn for Springettsbury Township, to educate residents about the newly introduced water quality program fee.

The meeting dates are as follow:

3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19: Introduction to MS4 and township water quality requirements

Introduction to MS4 and township water quality requirements 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17: Review of water quality fee, credit program and implementation schedule

Review of water quality fee, credit program and implementation schedule 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21: Advisory committee recommendations and changes to the township’s water quality program

Advisory committee recommendations and changes to the township’s water quality program 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18: To be scheduled if necessary

All meetings are to take place at the Springettsbury Township administration building, 1501 Mount Zion Road, and they are open to the public.

"Most residents, businesses, institutions and organizations within the township will be impacted by this fee," said township Manager Ben Marchant in a release.

Springettsbury is required to eliminate 697,000 pounds of sediment from township waterways by the end of 2022, under federal regulations.

The process of removing this sediment is estimated to cost the township "several million dollars," officials said.

The plan is likely to be implemented on Jan. 1, Merchant said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/11/springettsbury-hosts-meetings-water-fee/1410747001/