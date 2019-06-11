Local obituaries for Tuesday, June 11
Beaverson, Charles
Beck, Chip
D
Davidson, Doris
Dubbs, Earl
H
Hartlaub, Marion
Lepley, Cynthia
Mervine, Anthony
Miller, Mary
Moose, Edith
Musselman, Betty
Roach, Marian
Royer, Ruthelma
Serrano, Ylario
Shauck, Shirley
Smith, Terry
Stengel, Mary
Zutell, Norma
