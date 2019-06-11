LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Beaverson, Charles

Beck, Chip

D

Davidson, Doris

Dubbs, Earl

H

Hartlaub, Marion

Lepley, Cynthia

Mervine, Anthony

Miller, Mary

Moose, Edith

Musselman, Betty

Roach, Marian

Royer, Ruthelma

Serrano, Ylario

Shauck, Shirley

Smith, Terry

Stengel, Mary

Zutell, Norma

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/11/local-obituaries-tuesday-june-11/1413206001/