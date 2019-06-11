LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ruth (Sam) and Christopher Kendall: of York, June 9, a daughter.

Rachel (Rohrbaugh) and William Green: of York, June 10, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/11/births-wednesday-june-12/1424342001/