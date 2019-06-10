Welcome to a new week!

For today's weather, the thermometer is predicted to rise as the day progresses despite the frequent showers. The day begins at around 60 and rising to the mid 70s around 6 p.m., the warmest part of the day. Humidity is at 96 percent with a 29 percent chance of thunderstorms.

What's new?

Co-workers recount memories of a tattoo artist who died in a motorcycle accident last week.

A road closes temporarily because of a tree falling on Sunday.

Ohio State takes another football recruit from PSU.

A 41-year-old man is in York County Prison being accused of strangling his wife.

With the "strong economy," the Federal Emergency Management Agency is finding it difficult to hire workers, especially in the areas where natural disasters are most common.

A former Boston Red Sox player was taken to the hospital on Monday after being shot.

Death from falling has increased dramatically with older Americans.

A glimpse into the lives of intersex kids in the world today.

In wresting, a PSU graduate will be playing in the U.S. men's freestyle team.

O.J. Simpson - 25 years later.

Some things that happened over the weekend:

Three people were involved in a York City shooting on Saturday.

Central York's boys' volleyball team lost to North Allegheny on Saturday.

A statement was made on Friday about the death of a Delaware man who was held in York County Prison.

A Dover Township man was given 8-16 years in prison on Friday for raping a 12-year-old girl.

In volleyball, York Suburban lost to Meadville on Saturday.

